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🇿🇦 South Africa’s Social Grants Resource

Your Guide to SASSA
Social Grants

Accurate, up-to-date information on all South African social grants — payment schedules, application processes, status checks and policy changes for SASSA beneficiaries.

SRD R370 Older Persons Child Support Disability Foster Child Care Dependency War Veterans Grant-in-Aid
Payment Schedule

July 2026 — SASSA Payment Dates & Amounts

Official payment dates and confirmed monthly grant amounts for all SASSA social grants — effective April 2026.

Name Payment Date Monthly Amount
Older Persons Grant Thursday, 2 July 2026 R2,400
Disability Grant Friday, 3 July 2026 R2,400
War Veterans Grant Friday, 3 July 2026 R2,420
Grant-in-Aid Monday, 6 July 2026 R580
Child Support Grant Monday, 6 July 2026 R580
Foster Child Grant Monday, 6 July 2026 R1,290
Care Dependency Grant Friday, 3 July 2026 R2,400
Social Relief of Distress (SRD) 24–30 July 2026 R370

* Whenever there is a public holiday — payments move to next business day. Cash pay point dates may differ. Increased Amounts effective April 2026 as sourced from sassa.gov.za

SRD R370 Grant

Check Your SRD R370 Application Status Online

The Social Relief of Distress grant is South Africa’s largest social assistance programme. Check your payment status, update banking details, and reapply — all via the official SASSA portal.

1Visit srd.sassa.gov.za
2Enter your ID number
3Enter your phone number
4View payment status
Check SRD Status → Apply for SRD →
All Grants

South African Social Grants Guide

SASSA administers eight categories of social grants to eligible South African citizens and permanent residents.

👴🏾
Older Persons Grant
R2,400 / month
For South Africans aged 60 and above who meet the means test. No medical requirements.
60+ Years
Disability Grant
R2,400 / month
For persons with a disability that prevents them from working. Medical assessment required.
Medical Board
👶🏾
Child Support Grant
R580 / month
For primary caregivers of children under 18 who meet the means test.
Under 18
🏠
Foster Child Grant
R1,290 / month
For caregivers with a court order for foster care of a child under 18.
Court Order Required
💛
Care Dependency Grant
R2,400 / month
For parents or caregivers of children with severe disabilities requiring full-time care.
Under 18
🎖️
War Veterans Grant
R2,420 / month
For veterans of the Second World War or the Korean War who are in need.
Veterans
🤝
Grant-in-Aid
R580 / month
Additional grant for persons already receiving a grant who need full-time care from another person.
Additional Support
🆘
Social Relief of Distress
R370 / month
Temporary relief for persons in dire need who do not qualify for other grants. Online application via SASSA.
SRD · Temporary
WhatsApp Channel

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⚠️ Fraud Awareness

Protect Yourself from SASSA Grant Fraud

Grant fraud is a serious problem in South Africa. SASSA and the South African government urge all beneficiaries to stay alert. Here is what to do — and what never to do.

✓ DO

Protect Your Grant

  • Use only the official SASSA website — sassa.gov.za — or the official SRD portal at srd.sassa.gov.za
  • Change your SASSA PIN regularly and keep it private — never write it down or share it
  • Verify SASSA communication by calling the official toll-free number: 0800 60 10 11
  • Report suspected fraud immediately to SASSA or the South African Police Service (SAPS)
  • Collect your grant yourself — only authorise a trusted person with a proper letter of authority
  • Check your payment status directly on the SASSA website or via USSD *120*3210#
  • Keep your ID document, banking details and phone number updated with SASSA
✕ DON’T

Common Scams to Avoid

  • Never share your SASSA PIN, ID number or banking details with anyone — including people claiming to be SASSA officials
  • Do not pay anyone money to apply for or speed up a SASSA grant — SASSA applications are always free
  • Do not click links in WhatsApp messages or SMS claiming to offer grant increases or special payments
  • Never hand your SASSA gold card to a third party or allow someone else to withdraw on your behalf without a signed letter
  • Do not use unofficial third-party websites that claim to process SASSA applications
  • Never disclose your OTP (One-Time PIN) sent via SMS to anyone — SASSA will never ask for it
  • Do not trust social media posts promising “double payments” or “back payments” for a fee
🚨

Report Grant Fraud: Call the SASSA toll-free fraud hotline on 0800 60 10 11 (free from any phone) or visit your nearest SASSA office. You can also report fraud to the South African Police Service at saps.gov.za or by calling 10111. Do not stay silent — your report could protect thousands of other beneficiaries.