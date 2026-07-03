Your Guide to SASSA
Social Grants
Accurate, up-to-date information on all South African social grants — payment schedules, application processes, status checks and policy changes for SASSA beneficiaries.
July 2026 — SASSA Payment Dates & Amounts
Official payment dates and confirmed monthly grant amounts for all SASSA social grants — effective April 2026.
|Name
|Payment Date
|Monthly Amount
|Older Persons Grant
|Thursday, 2 July 2026
|R2,400
|Disability Grant
|Friday, 3 July 2026
|R2,400
|War Veterans Grant
|Friday, 3 July 2026
|R2,420
|Grant-in-Aid
|Monday, 6 July 2026
|R580
|Child Support Grant
|Monday, 6 July 2026
|R580
|Foster Child Grant
|Monday, 6 July 2026
|R1,290
|Care Dependency Grant
|Friday, 3 July 2026
|R2,400
|Social Relief of Distress (SRD)
|24–30 July 2026
|R370
* Whenever there is a public holiday — payments move to next business day. Cash pay point dates may differ. Increased Amounts effective April 2026 as sourced from sassa.gov.za
Check Your SRD R370 Application Status Online
The Social Relief of Distress grant is South Africa’s largest social assistance programme. Check your payment status, update banking details, and reapply — all via the official SASSA portal.
South African Social Grants Guide
SASSA administers eight categories of social grants to eligible South African citizens and permanent residents.
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Protect Yourself from SASSA Grant Fraud
Grant fraud is a serious problem in South Africa. SASSA and the South African government urge all beneficiaries to stay alert. Here is what to do — and what never to do.
Protect Your Grant
- Use only the official SASSA website — sassa.gov.za — or the official SRD portal at srd.sassa.gov.za
- Change your SASSA PIN regularly and keep it private — never write it down or share it
- Verify SASSA communication by calling the official toll-free number: 0800 60 10 11
- Report suspected fraud immediately to SASSA or the South African Police Service (SAPS)
- Collect your grant yourself — only authorise a trusted person with a proper letter of authority
- Check your payment status directly on the SASSA website or via USSD *120*3210#
- Keep your ID document, banking details and phone number updated with SASSA
Common Scams to Avoid
- Never share your SASSA PIN, ID number or banking details with anyone — including people claiming to be SASSA officials
- Do not pay anyone money to apply for or speed up a SASSA grant — SASSA applications are always free
- Do not click links in WhatsApp messages or SMS claiming to offer grant increases or special payments
- Never hand your SASSA gold card to a third party or allow someone else to withdraw on your behalf without a signed letter
- Do not use unofficial third-party websites that claim to process SASSA applications
- Never disclose your OTP (One-Time PIN) sent via SMS to anyone — SASSA will never ask for it
- Do not trust social media posts promising “double payments” or “back payments” for a fee
Report Grant Fraud: Call the SASSA toll-free fraud hotline on 0800 60 10 11 (free from any phone) or visit your nearest SASSA office. You can also report fraud to the South African Police Service at saps.gov.za or by calling 10111. Do not stay silent — your report could protect thousands of other beneficiaries.