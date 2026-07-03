WhatsApp Channel

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Get instant grant updates, payment date alerts, SASSA policy changes and beneficiary guidance — delivered directly to your WhatsApp. No spam. No groups. Just accurate, timely updates.

Our dedicated channel is South Africa’s most active community for social grant news, reaching over 1,50,000 beneficiaries and caregivers across the country.